West Virginia’s Tynice Martin was a third round pick in Friday’s 2020 WNBA Draft, being chosen by the Los Angeles Sparks with the 34th overall pick.
She is the first WVU player chosen since Teana Muldrow was drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2018.
Martin, a redshirt senior, averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season. She shot 36% from the field and 29% from behind the three-point line.
She ends her collegiate career having scored 1,980 points in a WVU uniform, ranking her fourth in program history.
The 5-foot-11 guard will join a Sparks team that finished the 2019 WNBA season with a record of 22-12. The Sparks finished third in the league’s standings.