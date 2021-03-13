The West Virginia women’s basketball team earned a comfortable 59-50 win against Oklahoma State to move to the Big 12 Championship game on Sunday.
The Mountaineers were led by Esmery Martinez, who posted another double-double with a 19-point, 15-rebound performance. Kysre Gondrezick and Kirsten Deans added 17 and 11 points, respectively.
West Virginia (21-5, 13-5 Big 12) got out to a 16-7 lead to start the game thanks to points from several scorers including a three-pointer by Jayla Hemingway. The rest of the first quarter was all Oklahoma State, with an 8-2 run cutting the WVU lead to 18-15, at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was riddled with missed opportunities for Oklahoma State. While the Cowgirls took a 19-18 lead with the first four points in the quarter, they only added two more points before halftime. Gondrezick and Martinez added all 11 points in the quarter for the Mountaineers as they took a 29-21 lead into the break.
In the second half, both squads traded points for the majority of the third. Martinez and Kari Niblack exchanged blows with Ja’Mee Asberry and Natasha Mack for the first seven minutes of the third quarter. West Virginia then proceeded to score six unanswered points to close out the third quarter, maintaining a 52-35 lead going into the final period.
Oklahoma State (18-7, 13-5 Big 12) came rallying back with its back against the wall, but it was too little too late. While the Cowgirls went on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to just six points with five minutes remaining, Gondrezick and Deans put the game away with a five-point spurt to end the scoring drought. Mack made two more free throws to cap off the scoring.
In the end, the Mountaineers won the game by crashing the glass and out rebounding Oklahoma State as well as limiting the Cowgirls’ three-point offense. Oklahoma State went 2-of-19 (11%) from beyond the arc.
The Mountaineers shot well from the free throw line, converting 7-of-8 chances from the free throw line. This, along with the defensive effort and rebounding advantage, will have to continue as West Virginia looks to Baylor and beyond in the NCAA Tournament.
The championship game against Baylor will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Fans can catch the game via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.