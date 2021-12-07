After losing their last two matchups, the West Virginia women’s basketball team will look to get back on track when they host Charlotte on Tuesday night at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (4-2) are coming off an 83-60 loss to No. 16 Kentucky last Wednesday. The Mountaineers led the Wildcats 17-16 after the first quarter, but were then outscored 67-43 over the next three quarters en route to the loss.
Kentucky made 11-of-19 of its three-pointers against West Virginia and head coach Mike Carey said his team started out well, but then were unable to hold on.
“I thought we were ready to play and I thought our energy was good in the first quarter,” Carey said of his team’s performance against Kentucky. “Then I just thought the more I started putting other people in, we broke down defensively and offensively we weren’t scoring. We had them well scouted, we knew who could shoot the threes and for some reason we weren’t getting out on them and they got hot from the three and they blew the game open.”
West Virginia junior guard KK Deans scored 20 points on the evening, and currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game. The Mountaineers might be without their star however, as she is still dealing with an injury from the Kentucky game and has yet to practice since the game.
Charlotte comes into this game having won two-straight games. The 49ers defeated St. Johns 82-64, and Gardner-Webb 79-57.
Charlotte is led offensively by fifth-year guard Octavia Jett-Wilson, who is currently averaging 18.1 points per game, and has made 43.8% of her three-pointers.
Carey said he knows Charlotte is talented, but it is just a matter of his own team being bought in if they are going to break this two game losing streak.
“They are a very good basketball team,” Carey said. “When you have a lot of new people here, you lose a couple games, you’ve got to be careful where everything goes from that point on because you’ve got to have everyone bought in, pulling in the same direction.”
The Mountaineer head coach said the season is still young, and he hopes this game can begin to get everyone to begin to come together.
“I think we’ve got a chance to have a really good team, we just have to get everyone together on the same page,” Carey said.
The Mountaineers and 49ers are set to tipoff at 7 p.m. and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.