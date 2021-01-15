Following a win over Texas Tech, the West Virginia women’s basketball team will turn right back around to host Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 23, but the Big 12 has moved up the game to this Saturday instead.
This will be the second matchup between the Mountaineers (9-2, 3-2 Big 12) and Cowgirls (10-3, 6-1 Big 12) this season, as OSU defeated WVU, 78-73, on Dec. 18 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State is coming off of a loss to Iowa State, 90-80, on Wednesday night. Before that, the Cowgirls were on a six-game winning streak.
Natasha Mack leads OSU in almost every statistical category, averaging 19.3 points in 12 games. Mack, a 6-foot-4 forward, also averages 11.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game. The projected WNBA lottery pick earned the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award and was named to the All-Big 12 Second-Team last season.
Ja’Mee Asberry is another potent scorer for the Cowgirls, averaging 15.6 points-per-game on 41% shooting from the field. Asberry leads OSU, shooting 38% from three-point range.
The Mountaineers are coming off of a close victory against Texas Tech on Wednesday night winning, 83-78.
Kysre Gondrezick finished the game with 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Esmery Martinez recorded 18 points and 15 rebounds in the win. First-year Mountaineer Jasmine Carson scored a season-high 13 points on Wednesday night. Carson, a Georgia Tech transfer, shot 5-of-6.
Gondrezick leads WVU in scoring, averaging 20.4 points on 44% from the field. The redshirt senior shoots 36% from three. However, Gondrezick is expected to miss Saturday’s game, according to head coach Mike Carey.
In the rebounding category, Martinez leads the squad with 13.5 rebounds per game. The sophomore now is up to eight double-doubles for the season.
In dealing with Oklahoma State’s Mack, West Virginia will have to play up to the size of Mack to try to disrupt her. Martinez will be at the front line of action to attempt to contain Mack.
Carey knows his team has to prepare for the skill sets that OSU brings to the table.
“We got to be ready, we got to have our quickness against them,” Carey said. “They have great post players; they’ve got a great point guard and then they got a shooter on the perimeter.”
The Mountaineers and Cowgirls will tip off in Morgantown at 2 p.m. Coverage will be on ESPN+.