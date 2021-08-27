The matchups for the West Virginia women's basketball team in the 2021 St. Pete Showcase and the 2021 West Palm Beach Invitational have been announced.
The St. Pete Showcase is scheduled from Nov. 25-27 in St. Petersburg, Florida. West Virginia will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 25 and the winner of that matchup will face the winner of the BYU/Florida State game on Nov. 27.
For the West Palm Beach Invitational on Dec. 20-21 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Mountaineers will take on South Florida on Dec. 20 and Michigan State on Dec. 21. Both games are scheduled for an 11 a.m. start.