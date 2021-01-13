The West Virginia women's basketball team edged out a Big 12 win at home against Texas Tech, 83-78, on Wednesday night.
Kysre Gondrezick led the way with 19 points and eight assists, while Esmery Martinez had 18 points and 15 rebounds for her sixth straight game with a double-double and her eighth overall of the year. For the Red Raiders (6-6, 1-5 Big 12), Vivian Gray posted 28 points and nine rebounds, while Najé Murray added 18 points.
The Mountaineers were rewarded for their tenacious rebounding; 20 second-chance points were scored off of 16 offensive rebounds for WVU. As well as holding a 44-to-26 advantage on the glass. West Virginia (9-2, 3-2 Big 12) shot 45% from the floor versus Texas Tech’s 42%.
West Virginia got off to a hot start, using seven first-quarter points from Rochelle Norris to take a 21-17 lead. The Mountaineers capped off the first frame shooting 56% from the field.
In the second quarter, Martinez dominated with eight points and five rebounds. This left the Mountaineers with a 36-28 lead heading into halftime.
West Virginia kept pushing in the second half, with seven Kysre Gondrezick points in the third quarter combining with six from Madisen Smith to counter Texas Tech’s Gray and Murray's thirteen points. The Mountaineers used an 11-to-4 rebounding advantage to get eight second-chance points.
In the closing interval, Jasmine Carson closed the game out for the Mountaineers, scoring eight of her 13 points. Gondrezick added six to her total, making the lead insurmountable for the Red Raiders.
The 13 points from Carson were her highest as a Mountaineer since transferring from Georgia Tech.
West Virginia will be back in action on Saturday it hosts Oklahoma State. The game will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now through ESPN+.