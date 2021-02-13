On Saturday night, the No. 19 West Virginia women’s basketball team was upset by Oklahoma, 72-71, ending its 11-game winning streak in the process.
Towards the end of the third quarter, it was looking like the Mountaineers (16-3, 10-3 Big 12) would extend their winning streak to a program-high of 12 games. WVU was up 12 with seconds to go in the third quarter. From that point on, everything went downhill.
Oklahoma (8-9, 4-7 Big 12) found some light when guard Gabby Gregory hit a three-pointer in the final seconds to bring the deficit to nine points going into the fourth. The Sooners found momentum off of that shot, continuing what was an 18-0 run. OU’s run created a six-point deficit for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia went scoreless in the fourth quarter until a layup by K.K. Deans with just less than two minutes to go. The Mountaineers found a spark that was needed to stay in the game for the final minute.
Deans hit a big three-point shot with 30 seconds left to cut the deficit to one. Right after, some late-game heroics from Kysre Gondrezick kept the hopes up. Gondrezick tipped the OU inbound pass and called a timeout as she jumped on the ball. The Mountaineers had one last opportunity but couldn’t find a shot quickly and Madisen Smith’s three at the buzzer was no good.
Deans led the Mountaineers in scoring with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting. The sophomore guard dished out six assists and pulled down five rebounds.
Gondrezick recorded a 19-point performance of her own on Saturday night. The senior was near a triple-double with eight assists and eight steals.
A shining moment on this game was Jasmine Carson giving WVU quality minutes off of the bench. The former Georgia Tech player scored 10 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting night.
Both teams shot well on Saturday night, as West Virginia shot 46% from the field and Oklahoma shot 49%. It was a sloppy game of turning over the ball for the Mountaineers, turning it over 20 times. The Sooners scored 22 points off of the West Virginia mistakes.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to start a new winning streak on Wednesday night, when they travel to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears. The game will be on ESPN+, starting at 8 p.m.