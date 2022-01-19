This season has been full of opportunities for the West Virginia women’s basketball team. On Wednesday night against No. 14 Oklahoma, the Mountaineers had another opportunity to secure a victory, but another poor third quarter hurt the Mountaineers in their 88-76 loss to Oklahoma.
“I thought our players played extremely hard. We were right there with them,” West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said.
Coming into Wednesday, Oklahoma (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) led the Big 12, averaging just over 88 points per game. The Sooners’ three leading scorers Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson and Skylar Vann came into Wednesday averaging at least 12 points per game on the season. The powerful trio had a combined 60 points, and all three finished with at least 15 points.
The first quarter started off slow, with the score tied at 6-6 early. The Sooners would go up 9-6 after they had three offensive rebounds, before Taylor Robertson converted her third three-point attempt of the possession, forcing a West Virginia (8-7, 1-4 Big 12) timeout. Robertson finished with 22 points and West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said she is an elite shooter.
“She’s a big time shooter,” Carey said.
Out of the timeout, the Sooners would take a 11-10 lead, before going on a 16-5 run. Robertson hit a three-pointer, followed by two three-pointers from Kaley Perkins. Robertson would make three free throws, and the Sooners led 27-15 with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
West Virginia head coach Mike Carey has been waiting for Esmery Martinez to get going. After scoring under five points in West Virginia’s previous three games, Martinez was able to get going tonight. Martinez scored seven points in the final 58 seconds of the first quarter, cutting the Oklahoma lead to seven at the end of the first quarter. Martinez would finish the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds, proving how valuable she can be for West Virginia moving forward.
“She has no legs and she’s had a hard time breathing at certain times,” Carey said of Martinez. “Make no doubt about it, nobody feels worse about it than Esmery. She’s trying to get back; she’s working extremely hard to get back. It was good to see that her hard work over the last week was starting to pay off.”
Martinez and the Mountaineers would find success in the second quarter, having their defense step up. West Virginia forced nine turnovers in the second quarter leading to 10 points. West Virginia outscored Oklahoma 24-15 in the second quarter, with Martinez and KK Deans combining to score 16 of those points. West Virginia’s strong second quarter helped them take a 46-44 lead into halftime.
Deans said the West Virginia defense was the key for getting the Moutnaineers back in the game during the second quarter. “Defense,” Deans said of the difference in the second quarter. “In the stretch, we went back up there, got back up the lane, then turnover after turnover. Our pressure defense is chaotic, it creates havoc.”
The third quarter has haunted West Virginia at times this season and it did again tonight. The Mountaineers turned the ball over four times in the quarter, while shooting 23.8% from the field. On the other hand, Oklahoma did not turn the ball over once in the third quarter, and shot 57.1% from the field. The Sooners would lead 58-72 at the end of the third quarter and it would be too much for West Virginia to eventually overcome.
Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk said her team got frustrated by West Virginia’s pressure in the second quarter and they were able to recover in the third.
“A big part was we were too frustrated. West Virginia, they got us in that second quarter,” Baranczyk said. “I think we got a little too frustrated and I think we came out, we steadied ourself up a little bit and we played.”
In the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers would cut the Sooner lead to as few as nine points, but were unable to get any closer. The Sooners pulled away, shooting 55.6% in the fourth, and going two-for-three from beyond the arc.
“I still like this team, we got to win, we got to start winning,” Carey said.
The Mountaineers will try to get that win when they travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday, playing the Cowboys at 2 p.m.