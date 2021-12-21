The West Virginia women’s basketball team bounced back with an emphatic 74-54 win over Michigan State in its final game of the West Palm Beach Invitational.
The Mountaineers (7-3) were led by forward Esmery Martinez’s 21 point, 11 rebound double-double and had 11 different players score against the Spartans. Guard Jayla Hemingway contributed nine points while guard KK Deans had 10 assists.
For the Spartans (7-6) the loss was their second straight after dropping their first game of the invitational against Florida Gulf Coast in double overtime. Guard Nia Clouden had 22 points and guard DeeDee Hagemann poured in 13, but there was not much contribution for Michigan State past that.
Michigan State got off to a solid lead at the first quarter after a 7-0 run to end the first period of play. Two free throws from forward Isaline Alexander capped the run and made the score 18-12 in favor of the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
From then on, it was all Mountaineers. Guard Jasmine Carson scored five of her eight points in the second quarter, as West Virginia outscored Michigan State by eight and carried a 31-29 lead into the halftime break.
The second half was even more dominant from West Virginia. Eight different players added points in the third quarter as the Mountaineers outscored the Spartans by nine in the third interim. This opened up a 52-41 lead for West Virginia at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth, the Mountaineers made no mistake about cementing their win. Guard Savannah Samuel posted four of her seven points in the final quarter of play and helped West Virginia make the final score 74-54.
West Virginia shot 48% from the floor while limiting Michigan State to only 29% shooting. Turnovers were not a massive concern for the Mountaineers despite being plagued by them at times this season. West Virginia turned the ball over 14 times while Michigan State turned it over 19 times. The Mountaineers did commit 24 fouls which allowed the Spartans to earn 18 points from the charity stripe.
The Mountaineers will return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the WVU Coliseum when they host Maryland Eastern Shore. Fans can see the game live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.