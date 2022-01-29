A subpar first half for the West Virginia women’s basketball team saw it drop a tough matchup 87-54 against Baylor in Big 12 play on Saturday afternoon.
Center Queen Egbo led the Bears in scoring with 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field. WNBA Draft prospect forward NaLyssa Smith posted 20 points in only 22 minutes after dealing with foul trouble, with guard Jordan Lewis posting a 10 point, 11 assist, and 10 rebound triple double.
For the Mountaineers, forward Esmery Martinez led the way with 13 points and six rebounds. Guard Madisen Smith posted nine points and assists in the contest as well.
“We’re frustrated, we didn't come out and start the game well at all,” WVU head coach Mike Carey said. “They’re too good to play that way and get a win.”
Right away, it was Baylor that got things going offensively. Smith and Egbo combined for the first 13 points for the Bears as they carried a 13-6 lead going into the media timeout with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Out of the timeout, guard KK Deans had to exit the game after a drawn foul at the rim resulted in an injury.
“KK went down for the rest of the game, so our leading scorer went down for the game and we struggled the rest of the way,” Carey said.
Things got worse for the Mountaineers as Baylor continued to build on its lead going into the end of the first quarter. Smith finished the opening frame with 11 points and four rebounds as the Bears sped out to a 28-10 lead courtesy of a 22-4 run down the stretch.
The second quarter saw Baylor continue to dominate. The Bears scored the first five points in the quarter before the Mountaineers fought back. Martinez finished through contact and made the impending free throw to send Smith to the bench with her second foul.
Baylor continued to shoot the ball at a high clip as they shot 64% from the field throughout the first half. The Bears went on a 9-0 run over the last three minutes of the second quarter to make the score 51-21 at the halftime break.
Coming out of the break, the Mountaineers started to fight back. West Virginia posted 10 points within the first four minutes of the quarter. Then, Smith was called for her third foul and promptly handed a technical foul for her fourth in quick succession with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter. The first five minutes of the third quarter culminated in a 15-8 run for West Virginia which made the score 59-36.
Down the stretch of the third quarter, it was Andrews who took over the game for Baylor. While the Mountaineers began to slow down, Andrews started heating up as she poured in eight points in the last six minutes of the third period. Baylor battled back to maintain a large lead as the score read 68-39 going into the final quarter of play.
Baylor cemented their win in the fourth quarter through an array of scorers. Egbo added four of her 20 points in the first couple minutes of the final frame. The Bears continued to stamp their authority to finish out the contest.
Baylor shot 57% from the floor in the game while the Mountaineers mustered a field goal percentage of only 30%.
The Mountaineers will return to action on Feb. 2 when they travel to TCU for Big 12 action. The game is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.