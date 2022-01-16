The West Virginia women's basketball team dropped its third Big 12 matchup at No. 13 Texas by a score of 73-57.
The Mountaineers (8-6, 1-3 Big 12) were led in scoring by guards KK Deans and JJ Quinerly who both posted 19 points. The two were the only double-digit scorers for West Virginia, and the total marked Quinerly’s highest tally of her early career as a freshman.
Texas (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) was led by a whopping 26 points from guard Aliyah Matharu who shot 50% from the field. Guard Audrey Warren added 17 points while guard Rori Harmon posted 11 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.
The first quarter of action was dominated by Deans as the Mountaineers quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead. That spurt was followed by a seven point run for the Longhorns which allowed them to get back into the game and eventually take a 19-15 lead into the break after the first quarter.
The second period was dominated by Texas as they were able to extend their lead and keep it for the remainder of the game. At halftime, the Mountaineers trailed by 14 points with a score of 39-25 after late points from forward Lauren Ebo.
The second half opened up with much of the same as Texas was clearly the team in control. The Longhorns opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run to extend the large lead in the game. Despite a small run right before the third quarter ended, the Mountaineers found themselves trailing 56-40 at the break before the final quarter.
Both teams traded points down the stretch to end the game, with Quinerly refusing to give up and saving some points for the end of the matchup. In the end however, Texas prevailed with a final score of 73-57.
Stats were surprisingly mostly even for both teams except for the distinction in free throws which clearly made the difference in the matchup. West Virginia went 4-7 from the charity stripe while the Longhorns went to the line 33 times and made 26 of them.
The Mountaineers foul trouble saw Esmery Martinez foul out in just 18 minutes while five other players finished with four fouls including three starters.
Up next for West Virginia is another Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma on Jan. 19. Tipoff from the WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 7 p.m.