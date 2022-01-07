The West Virginia women's basketball team returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 8, as it hosts Kansas State for the second conference matchup of the season.
The Mountaineers (7-4, 0-1 Big 12) have not played since Jan. 2 when they traveled to take on Iowa State and lost 88-72. Guard KK Deans had 17 points in that matchup while forwards Ari Gray and Yemiyah Morris provided 14 points each for West Virginia off the bench.
Kansas State (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) has enjoyed its best start to a season since 2008, having beaten the likes of No. 14 Baylor and Oregon. They have also only suffered losses to two top-ten opponents, South Carolina and North Carolina State.
A big part of the early season success for the Wildcats has been the play of forward Ayoka Lee, who is averaging 24 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The 6’6 center leads the country in points scored this season with 335 and has earned a spot on the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 Watchlist for her outstanding play.
Deans will lead the Mountaineers into the game averaging 15 points per game while forward Esmery Martinez and potentially Morris will have to battle inside with the All-American candidate. Morris might see more playing time as well on Saturday, with how well her size matches up to Lee. Jayla Hemingway and Madisen Smith should start for West Virginia as well.
Apart from Lee, the Wildcats also boast an exciting freshman in guard Serena Sundell. The 6’1 guard is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10 points per contest, and is a likely candidate for the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Offensively, the Mountaineers will have to take advantage of every opportunity against a stingy Kansas State defense that only allows 54 points per game. Morris and Gray could both potentially be called upon for more offense after coming off such positive performances.
Fans can watch the game via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or listen in on 100.9 FM. Tipoff from the WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 7 p.m.