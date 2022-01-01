The West Virginia women's basketball team returns to action on Sunday after a long hiatus, as it travels to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State.
The Mountaineers (7-3) won their last game 74-54 over Michigan State on Dec. 21 in the West Palm Beach Invitational. After COVID-19 issues cancelled West Virginia’s matchup with Maryland Eastern Shore, they are finally able to resume play against the Cyclones.
For Iowa State (11-1), they return to play after a massive 108-39 win over Prairie View A&M and come in carrying a four-game win streak.
Guard KK Deans and forward Esmery Martinez pace the squad by averaging 15 and 12 points, respectively. Forward Kari Niblack and guards Jayla Hemingway and Madisen Smith should round out the starting five for the Mountaineers.
The Cyclones are led by a few dynamic scorers in guards Ashley and Aubrey Joens, who average 20 and 13 points per contest, as well as guard Lexi Donarski who averages 16.7. Guard Emily Ryan, who averages 6.8 assists per game, is projected to round out Iowa State's starting lineup with forward Morgan Kane.
Iowa State rebounds at an exceptional rate, averaging 11 more than their opponents per game. West Virginia on the other hand struggles at times on the glass and will need Martinez and Niblack to step up and limit second-chance points.
The game will be the first Big 12 action of the season for both squads. The Cyclones were selected to finish second in the conference by coaches in the preseason poll, while West Virginia was selected to finish in fourth.
West Virginia comes into the matchup with a 12-7 record against Iowa State, but the Cyclones hold a 5-4 advantage in home games against the Mountaineers.
Fans can watch the game on ESPNU or tune in to the Mountaineer Sports Network for the call. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Hilton Coliseum.