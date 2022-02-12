The West Virginia women’s basketball team travels to Waco, Texas to take on No. 10 Baylor in another Big 12 matchup on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (11-10, 4-7 Big 12) return to action after an underwhelming loss to Kansas on Wednesday night. Guard JJ Quinerly was the only West Virginia player to reach double digits as she finished the game with 22 points before fouling out in the matchup. Forward Kari Niblack was behind her in scoring with nine points while forward Esmery Martinez pulled down 11 rebounds.
As for Baylor (18-5, 8-3 Big 12), they are on a three-game winning streak and coming off of a 45 point victory over Kansas State. Guard Jordan Lewis poured in 24 points in that matchup while center Queen Egbo collected 16 rebounds in the triumphant win.
Forward NaLyssa Smith continues to lead Baylor statistically as she averages 21 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per contest. Guard Sarah Andrews and Lewis average 12.6 and 12 points respectively while Egbo posts 10 points and 8 rebounds per game.
The Mountaineers continue to combat the loss of leading scorer guard KK Deans, but there have been other options that have stepped up well for the squad. The last couple of games have seen Quinerly, forward Ari Gray, and guard Madisen Smith help pick up the slack for WVU.
This matchup with Baylor will be the second time that the squads have met this season. The first game was a 33 point win for the Bears that saw Smith and Egbo dominate West Virginia as well as a triple double for Lewis.
There was a wide difference in field goal percentage that summed up that first matchup, as Baylor shot the ball 57% from the floor and 45% from the three-point line while West Virginia went 30% from the floor and 23% from beyond the arc. Clearly, the Mountaineers have to improve their defense and efficiency if they want a shot at an upset in Waco.
Tip-off from the Ferrell Center is set for 6 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Big 12 Now with ESPN+.