The West Virginia women’s basketball team earned a big 66-54 win in a Big 12 matchup against TCU on Tuesday night.
Forward Esmery Martinez posted her third straight double-double for the Mountaineers, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while guard JJ Quinerly posted 13 points and five assists. TCU was led by guard Lauren Heard who scored 17 points.
The opening minutes for both teams were extremely sloppy as there were nine turnovers versus six total points in the first five minutes of the contest.
It was the Mountaineers that got off to a huge lead in the first quarter after heating up at the end of the first quarter. West Virginia held TCU to just one point in the entire first interim and also forced them into a whopping 11 turnovers as the Mountaineers took a 17-1 lead into the break.
“They missed a couple of easy ones (in the first quarter), but we defended well,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “We kept them out of the paint, and I think they had one offensive rebound at halftime.”
After the Horned Frogs went over nine minutes without scoring, they were able to take the lid off the basket and add two at the beginning of the second quarter. The first field goal of the game for TCU made the score 20-3 inside the first minute of the second quarter.
The Mountaineers and TCU traded points down the stretch of the second quarter, but West Virginia did well to maintain its lead. Going into halftime, the Mountaineers carried a 39-22 lead as Quinerly finished the half with 11 points.
The third quarter saw TCU start out on a 6-0 run which prompted an early timeout from West Virginia. The Horned Frogs chipped into the Mountaineers lead throughout the quarter as they made the score 51-39 going into the final quarter of the game.
Quinerly got things going early for the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter with a layup, but it was TCU that started the fourth quarter off well. The Horned Frogs quickly turned their deficit into single-digits with free throws from Okako Adika as seven minutes remained.
From there, guard Madisen Smith knocked down a big three-pointer to get her first points of the contest and soften the zone defense that had begun to thrive for TCU. Guard Savannah Samuel made the score 58-45 with just over five minutes remaining with a jumper.
The Mountaineers were able to close out a tough victory with some defensive stops down the stretch. Heard, who is the leading scorer for TCU, got her first field-goal of the game with 3:45 remaining.
The dagger came from Deans as she hit her third three-pointer of the game with 1:38 remaining. West Virginia closed out the victory and put the stamp on its third Big 12 win of the season.
The performance was marred by turnovers from both teams as TCU committed 22 while WVU committed 18. In the end, West Virginia overcame these mistakes to get a big win.
The Mountaineers return to action on Saturday, Jan. 29 when they host the Baylor Bears. The game is set to tip off at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.