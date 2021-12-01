The West Virginia women’s basketball team faces its first top-25 opponent of the season on Wednesday when they play No. 16 Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Mountaineers (4-1) are coming off of a brutal 58-57 loss against BYU that saw Kari Niblack miss a free throw that could have sent the game to overtime with no time remaining. Esmery Martinez scored 18 in the matchup while Kirsten “KK” Deans added 17.
After a blowout loss to Indiana on Nov. 14, Kentucky (4-1) has won back-to-back games against Winthrop and La Salle.
Looking deeper into this matchup, West Virginia enters the game led by Deans averaging 15 points per contest. Martinez comes in averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds.
Madisen Smith paces the squad as a distributor with 4.2 assists per game.
Martinez and the Mountaineers will have to deal with some size from this Wildcat squad as both leading scorers in Dre’una Edwards and Rhyne Howard average 19.2 points per game and stand at 6-foot-2. Robyn Benton and Jada Walker are also double-digit scorers with 13.6 and 11 on average, respectively.
The Mountaineers will look to continue to force mistakes from opponents, with opposing squads averaging 27 turnovers per game. West Virginia also continues to score at an efficient rate as it shoots 47.5% from the field.
West Virginia comes into the contest having won two straight matchups in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with a 79-73 overtime win over Tennessee two years ago and a 71-65 victory over Mississippi State last season. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 2-1, but the squads are split at 1-1 in Lexington
Tipoff from Rupp Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.