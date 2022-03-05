The West Virginia women's basketball team dropped its last regular season contest of the year against Iowa State on Saturday night, 74-57.
West Virginia (14-14, 7-11 Big 12) was led by guard Madisen Smith who scored 11 points for the squad. Guard Savannah Samuel finished behind her with a career high 10 points from the sophomore.
For Iowa State (25-5, 14-4), guard Emily Ryan dominated the Mountaineers with a 29 point performance. Guard Ashley Joens added 12 points in the victory for the Cyclones.
It was West Virginia who got off to a good start as it jumped out to a 7-2 lead quickly. Guard JJ Quinerly helped the team get going with four of those points.
The Mountaineers took a 14-10 lead into the end of the first quarter as Iowa State looked to close the opening quarter out strong.
In the second quarter it was the Cyclones who scored the first six points. The Mountaineers looked to counter as they tied the contest 26-26 with just over two minutes left in the second quarter.
Iowa State proceeded to outscore West Virginia 8-2 to give themselves a 34-28 lead at halftime.
A 10-2 run early in the third quarter saw the Mountaineers struggling to keep up with the Cyclones. The game was 44-32 at the media timeout in the third quarter before the Mountaineers cut their lead to 11 points at 55-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
West Virginia was able to make the deficit to 58-48 with seven minutes remaining, but that was all they could muster as were defeated. Iowa State outscored the Mountaineers down the stretch, along with head coach Mike Carey being tossed from the contest with a double technical.
The Mountaineers will now travel to Kansas City, Mo. for the Big 12 Tournament from March 10-13. The games will be streamed primarily on ESPN+.