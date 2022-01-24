The West Virginia women’s basketball team looks to build off its last performance and gain another win as it hosts TCU on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers (9-7, 2-4 Big 12) are coming off of an important Big 12 victory over Oklahoma State and will have to continue their winning ways if they want to fulfill their high preseason hopes.
For the Horned Frogs (6-9, 2-4 Big 12), they come to Morgantown seeking their first away conference win of the season. TCU boasts a win over ranked Texas A&M as its best win of the season thus far.
West Virginia comes into this matchup led by guard KK Deans as she averages 15.6 points per game. Behind her is forward Esmery Martinez who posts 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. Guards Madisen Smith and JJ Quinerly along with forward Ari Gray have also provided scoring support at times this season. Guard Jayla Hemingway and forward Kari Niblack will also get some time on the court.
TCU enters the game with one player averaging double digit point totals in guard Lauren Heard. The graduate student averages 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Guard Okako Adika puts up 9.7 points per contest as well while forward Yummy Morris is coming off of an 11 point performance that was good for second most on the team in a loss to Texas.
West Virginia will have to rebound more consistently if they want to find success against TCU, and part of doing that will involve neutralizing Heard’s impact. In the Mountaineers last home game, they allowed Oklahoma’s Madi Williams to explode for 23 points while Taylor Robertson poured in 22. Heard cannot have the same impact if West Virginia wants to earn a win.
The Mountaineers swept the Horned Frogs last season and lead the all-time series, 16-5. West Virginia also comes in with a 7-2 record at home against TCU.
Tipoff from the WVU Coliseum is slated for 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.