After a strong second quarter, the Mountaineers were able to step up late, overcoming a fourth quarter Oklahoma State run and beating the Cowgirls 60-56.
The Mountaineers have struggled in the second half of games this season. After going into halftime with a six-point lead, West Virginia gave up the lead with just 4:17 to play. The Mountaineers would battle back late though, closing out the Cowgirls late, and winning their second straight game.
West Virginia (13-13, 6-10 Big 12) opened the game going through Kari Niblack. Niblack scored six points in the first quarter, to go along with three blocks. Niblack put West Virginia up 4-0 after a layup and then another layup following a cross-court pass from Madisen Smith. She would then again score two free throws late in the quarter, tying the game at 11-11, before West Virginia would take a 13-11 lead into the second quarter.
Niblack picked up right where she left off in the second quarter, again scoring West Virginia’s first four points, putting the Mountaineers ahead by four. Oklahoma State would respond, hitting three-pointers on three straight possessions to take a 22-17 lead.
Madisen Smith would hit a three-pointer from the top of the key, and then Savannah Samuel would make two free throws to tie the game at 22-22.
Trailing by four with less than four minutes to play, West Virginia would go on a 13-2 run to close the half.
Samuel and Esmery Martinez would each make shots inside the paint, and then JJ Quinerly took over.
Quinerly made a layup and a three-pointer, putting West Virginia ahead by three. She would then force a jump ball with just under six seconds left, leading to a Samuel three-pointer, putting the Mountaineers in front by six before halftime.
“It was big because we were struggling to score,” West Virginia head coach said of Quinerly’s performance before the half.
In the second half, Martinez and Niblack combined for 12 of Wset Virginia’s 26 points, while the pair also had 14 rebounds in the second half.
“I thought Kari did a great job and Esmery did a great job in the second half when we started playing a two-man game with them two,” Carey said.
At the end of the third quarter, West Virginia held a nine-point lead. The Mountaineers and Cowgirls both struggled to score in the third quarter, with neither team scoring a basket until almost three minutes in.
In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State hit a three-pointer on their first possession to cut the lead to six, and then cut it to four before the fourth quarter was even a minute old.
Just under three minutes in the fourth quarter, Niblack was collided with by an Oklahoma State player. She was forced to leave the game, and Oklahoma State was able to make their run. The Cowgirls cut the Mountaineer lead to only one while Niblack was not on the floor, and then took the lead with just over four minutes to play.
“I thought we slowed it down,” Carey said of Oklahoma State’s late run. “There for a while when they made that run, I couldn’t get anybody to reverse the ball. I didn’t want to waste timeouts so that is why I kept yelling; you know, reverse the ball.”
West Virginia would respond with a 7-0 run of their own, with Niblack scoring four of the seven points. West Virginia would finish the game, allowing Oklahoma State to score only five points over the last 4:17, while the Mountaineers scored 10 points in that same span.
West Virginia has two games left on their regular season schedule, with the first one coming on Wednesday on the road against Kansas State.