After losing five straight games, the West Virginia women’s basketball won their first game since Feb. 2, defeating Texas Tech 73-62 on Wednesday evening.
Fueled by 21 points from guard Madisen Smith to go along with three other scorers who finished in double-digits, West Virginia was able to get a much needed win.
In the first quarter, West Virginia would get out to an early lead and would not relinquish for the remainder of the game. The Red Raiders took a 5-2 lead just over 90 seconds into the game, but that would be their last lead of the game, with West Virginia finishing off a wire-to-wire victory.
Forward Esmery Martinez scored seven of her 13 points in the first quarter, including hitting a three-pointer and hitting a jumper as the Mountaineers went on a 12-0 run to take a 14-3 lead halfway through the first quarter.
Texas Tech would cut the Mountaineer lead to four, but West Virginia ended the quarter on a 9-4 run, to take a nine-point lead into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the West Virginia defense was active, forcing eight Red Raider turnovers, while holding Texas Tech to shooting just 4-of-13 from the field. The Mountaineers scored 12 points off turnovers in the second quarter, as West Virginia took a 15-point lead into halftime.
Texas Tech would draw almost even with West Virginia in the second half, but the Mountaineer lead was too much to overcome. Texas Tech trailed by 13 at the end of the third quarter, with West Virginia’s Yemiyah Morris scoring six points in the third quarter.
In the fourth, West Virginia looked to be in trouble early in the quarter, but weathered a strong Red Raider storm.
Texas Tech went on a 14-0 run, trailing by only three points with 4:06 to play. Over the final four minutes however; West Virginia allowed Texas Tech to score only six points, while the Mountaineers scored 14, leading them to the victory.
West Virginia will be back in action on Sunday, as they host Oklahoma State. The game is set to tip-off at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.