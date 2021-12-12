The West Virginia women’s basketball team travels to Atlantic Union Bank Center on Sunday to take on James Madison.
The Mountaineers (5-2) are coming off of a close victory over Charlotte that saw them pull away in the second half. Guard KK Deans once again paced the team with 20 points, five assists, and five rebounds while guard Madisen Smith contributed 11 points.
For the Dukes (3-6), they return to action after a nine point loss to Villanova. Guard Kiki Jefferson leads the way for them with 19 points per game while guard Jamia Hazell provides 13 points per contest.
Deans and Jefferson will presumably match up, making it an important individual battle to watch throughout the game. Jefferson stands at 6’1 and could give the Mountaineers problems after Kentucky’s 6’2 guard Rhyne Howard scored 27 against them.
West Virginia forward Esmery Martinez will be looking to bounce back after a four point, six turnover performance against the 49ers in her previous outing. She will have to deal with Annalicia Goodman, a forward for James Madison who comes into the game with 53 rebounds to Martinez’s 55.
Guards Jaylin Carodine and Madison Green have rounded out the starting five for the Dukes thus far this season, while West Virginia and head coach Mike Carey will presumably start guard Jayla Hemingway and forward Kari Niblack alongside the others mentioned.
James Madison will come into this game struggling to find its touch from three-point range. The Dukes shoot a meager 18% from beyond the arc, but they clearly do not lack confidence as they have hoisted 179 to West Virginia’s 81 this year.
This matchup features two teams that struggle to take care of the ball, as each squad averages just over 17 turnovers per game. West Virginia will have to look to take advantage of mistakes while also improving on its 24 turnover performance against Charlotte.
The game can be found through a subscription-based broadcast on FloHoops or via radio on 100.9 Mountaineer Sports Network. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.