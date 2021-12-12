The West Virginia women’s basketball team played the James Madison Dukes on Sunday, winning 75-68 in a close overtime victory.
A poor shooting performance from both squads led to a tight battle all the way into overtime, with West Virginia (6-2) finishing the game shooting 28-67 (41.8%) from the field compared to 20-58 (34.5%) shooting from James Madison (3-7). The Mountaineers also dominated the rebounding battle, out rebounding the Dukes 53 to 37.
To start the game, the Mountaineers came out the gates quick, scoring seven points on a three pointer from forward Esmery Martinez for her first points out of 10 points in the game.
In a slow first period for both squads, a three pointer from guard Brianna Tinsley and four points from forward Claire Neff draws the Dukes within three to end the first period.
James Madison fought back in the second period, with guard Jamia Hazell scoring four points and guard Jaylin Carodine adding on four more points to extend the Duke’s lead out to three before half.
A slow second period was accompanied by poor shooting for the Mountaineers, going 2-14 (14.3%) from the field and scoring only eight points in the second period. West Virginia also turned the ball over nine times in quarter, leading to eight points off those turnovers for the Dukes.
Guard Jayla Hemingway came out and scored a quick five points to get West Virginia back on track, but Hazell kept the Dukes close with 11 of her 19 points coming in the third quarter.
Mountaineer guard KK Deans also got on the board for the first time in the third period, recording six points and one assist, alongside center Blessing Ejiofor adding on four points.
Entering the fourth period with a slim two-point deficit, James Madison had two players open up the scoring, with guard Kiki Jefferson leading the way with nine points and Neff adding on eight points to bring the lead up to four points.
Deans had her most productive quarter of the game in the fourth scoring five of her 17 points. Niblack also chipped in six points alongside guard Madisen Smith adding on a three pointer and two assists.
After going to overtime tied at 62, West Virginia extended the lead to five points with two defensive stops and six points in the paint on the other end. Neff answered back with two crucial free throws for the Dukes, but it wasn’t enough.
A two-point jumper and two free throws from Martinez were able to seal the game for West Virginia.
Deans, after starting out slow, ended with 17 points to lead all Mountaineers, along with three rebounds and two assists.
Niblack scored a season high 15 points as well as adding on team high 14 rebounds.
James Madison’s leading scorer was Hazell with 19, along with Jefferson adding on 12 points and seven rebounds.
West Virginia’s next game will be in the West Palm Beach Invitational, facing off against the South Florida Bulls on Dec. 20. The game is set to tip off at 1:15 p.m.