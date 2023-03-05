The West Virginia women’s basketball team had a strong finish to its regular season Saturday, defeating the Baylor Bears 63-5 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
The win strengthened the Mountaineers’ chances of making the NCAA Tournament in head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season in Morgantown.
Moving into fifth place in the Big 12 ahead of the conference championship, West Virginia won their final three games to improve to 19-10 (10-8 Big 12).
Fifth-year senior Madisen Smith led the charge for WVU, finishing with a career-high 30 points. It was her third straight game scoring 20 points or more.
The first quarter was a dead heat, with both teams scoring 16 points in the first ten minutes. Baylor scored five unanswered points in the final 1:06 to tie it up.
WVU jumped ahead in the second quarter, taking a 25-21 lead after five minutes. The team would go on to win the quarter 18-14 taking a 34-30 lead at halftime.
Baylor, however, matched this in the third quarter.
While the Mountaineers held their own for most of the quarter, another 5-0 run for 1:41 made the game a 46-46 tie going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter though, was all West Virginia’s. WVU scored the first 12 points of the quarter, getting out to a 58-46 lead before the Bears finally scored with 4:16 left in the game.
The Mountaineers outscored their opponents 17-6 in the final 10 minutes of the game, winning the contest 63-52.
West Virginia needed the win, as WVU had been projected as a bubble team for much of the Big 12 slate. The team is currently in the last spot in the field according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme.
The Mountaineers have another chance to increase their odds at a bid, as they head to Kansas City, Missouri for the Big 12 Championship.
WVU, the No. 5 seed in the Big 12, will face No. 4 seed Oklahoma State on Friday, March 10. Tip-off is set for noon, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU/ESPN+.