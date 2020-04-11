The West Virginia women’s basketball went through many different phases throughout the 2019-20 season. The Mountaineers had high expectations, aiming to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
WVU was right on track with that goal, starting the season 5-0 before losing its first game of the season against Creighton on Nov. 28 in Cancun, Mexico. The Mountaineers quickly rebounded with a six-game winning streak to end non-conference play at 11-1.
That win streak included a 71-65 victory over No. 10 Mississippi State and a 63-57 win against No. 19 Michigan State, both coming in December. Starting Big 12 Conference play with three more wins, the Mountaineers ranked as high as No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll.
Then, things took a turn for the worse. From Jan. 15 to Feb. 17, WVU went 2-8, with four of those losses coming by at least 10-points.
In the season’s final three games, West Virginia was struggling to find consistency when it needed it most to make the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers won only one game out of the final three, ultimately losing the season finale at home to TCU, 77-63.
After starting conference play with a 3-0 record, WVU went 4-11 to finish the regular season, ranking sixth place in the conference. West Virginia had been preparing to play Texas in the Big 12 Championship tournament before it was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
While the season may have been irritating at points, there were plenty of positives as some players stepped into important roles and took major steps forward in their play.
Kysre Gondrezick, who only played in five games one season ago, averaged 15 points per game this season, ranking 11th in the Big 12 Conference. Gondrezick scored a career-high 24 points against Kansas State on Jan. 5.
In her second season, Kari Niblack cemented herself as one of the top post players in the Big 12. Niblack averaged 10 points per game and 7 rebounds per game. Her averages didn’t take a significant jump from her freshman season when she was named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, but she did shoot 56% from field goal range in 2019 compared to 51% a year ago.
Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin ended her historic career for the gold and blue in fourth place all-time in scoring in program history, finishing with 1,980 career points. She averaged 14.5 points per game during the season which put her in 12th place individually in the Big 12.
Carey also reached a milestone of his own during the season, earning his 400th career victory at West Virginia against Norfolk State on Dec. 15. He finished the year just two shy of breaking 700 career wins.