The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concluded its regular season on Saturday. The next stop will be the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship.
The bracket was revealed on Saturday night, showing WVU as the fifth seed. The Mountaineers get a bye in the first round and will play against No. 4 Oklahoma State on Friday, March 10, at 11 a.m.
Plitzuweit’s squad split the season series against the Cowgirls, most recently winning 71-67 at the Coliseum on March 1.
The game will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.