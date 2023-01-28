The WVU women’s basketball team topped the TCU Horned Frogs, 62-55, at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.
West Virginia (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) is now just one game out of first place in the Big 12, trailing No. 18 Iowa State, No. 14 Oklahoma, and Texas.
The Mountaineers have now won five out of their last six games.
Guard Jayla Hemingway got the scoring underway for WVU, with a made layup assisted by Danni Nichols. It would even the score at 2-2.
Then, Hemingway drilled a three-point jumper to give WVU a very early 5-2 lead.
West Virginia struggled to score for a good portion of the first quarter, going on a 4:05 drought. Guard J.J. Quinerly’s jump shot ended the prolonged drought for the Mountaineers.
The first quarter was close, with WVU leading 13-12 at the end of one.
In the second quarter, West Virginia would lead by as much as nine points and took a seven-point lead into halftime against the Horned Frogs.
Five different players contributed points to the Mountaineers’ cause in the second quarter, including two from off the bench. Guard Sarah Bates opened the scoring for WVU with a three-point shot, and forward Isis Beh had a layup.
Quinerly would add five points, forward Kylee Blacksten would have four, and guard Kyah Watson would provide three.
After Watson had the first score of the half for WVU, TCU started to come back. After the end of three, the Horned Frogs had narrowed WVU’s lead to 41-38. WVU did not score from the 9:18 mark in the third to the 6:46 mark.
With 1:24 left in the third, a layup from TCU’s Roxane Makolo cut the lead down to one point, 39-38.
The fourth quarter began with Quinerly laying the ball off the glass on a nice layup, giving WVU a two-possession lead, 43-38.
Quinerly would score seven straight points for the Blue and Gold at the beginning of the fourth. It would be 48-41 at the end of her scoring streak. She would add three more in the quarter, a jumper and a made free throw.
Despite TCU’s Emily Fisher’s best efforts to keep TCU in the game, WVU just kept responding to the Horned Frogs and would hold off TCU for the seven-point, 62-55 victory over their Big 12 adversaries.
Quinerly led all scorers with 23 points, shooting 10-18 from the field, and 1-3 from the three-point line. She shot 2-6 from beyond the arc. Quinerly would add four rebounds and three assists as well.
Watson would be the only other player to score double-digit points with 10. She shot 4-11 from the field and went 1-2 from the free-throw line. She knocked down one three-point shot in five attempts.
Starters Hemingway and Blacksten would have eight points each, while Danni Nichols had one.
The bench was more present offensively against the Horned Frogs than usual. Guards Tavy Diggs, Savannah Samuel, Bates, and forward Beh combined for 12 points.
West Virginia will look to continue its winning ways in its next game at home against the first-place Texas Longhorns. The game is on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.