The WVU women’s basketball team dropped itstheir Big 12 conference matchup against Kansas, 77-58, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night.
The Mountaineers (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) led by a staggering 14 points going into halftime, but an abysmal second half and fourth quarter collapse caused them to be blown out by their Big 12 adversaries.
The first half, especially the second quarter, was all West Virginia. After a close first quarter, with the Mountaineers leading 17-15, WVU outscored the Jayhawks 17-5 in the second quarter.
While leading 42-28 in the third quarter, KU went on a 15-0 run to take the lead, 43-42. West Virginia, however, would get a Kylee Blacksten jump shot to give WVU the 44-43 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was something to forget for Dawn Plitzuweit and her Mountaineer team, as Kansas outscored WVU 34-14, a far cry from their five point performance in the second quarter.
Blacksten was the only player to shoot over 50% for the Blue and Gold, going 6-for-10 from the field and leading the Mountaineers with 13 points on the night. Guard Kyah Watson was 4-for-9 from the field, turning in 10 points.
Guard J.J. Quinerly was uncharacteristically off from the field Wednesday night, shooting 3-for-16. Even so, she was 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
Quinerly had 12 points, and guard Jayla Hemingway did as well.
Coach Plitzuweit gave the majority of the minutes to her starters, with all five starters playing at least 30 minutes except for guard Madisen Smith, who played 29. Blacksten and Watson played 35 minutes, Quinerly played 33 and Hemingway played 30.
Off the bench, guard Danni Nichols played 19 minutes, Savannah Samuel played 14 minutes, Tavy Diggs played four and Sarah Bates only saw one minute of action. The four were virtually ineffective, combining for a total of just five points.
Guard Zakiyah Franklin and guard Wyvette Mayberry both led the Jayhawks in scoring with 19 points each. The win improved Kansas’ record to 13-4, and 3-3 in Big 12 play.
West Virginia will look to forget about Wednesday night’s loss by returning home to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.