The West Virginia University women’s basketball team welcomed the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to the Coliseum on Saturday. It was a defensive affair that resulted in a 67-57 Mountaineer win.
Texas Tech (15-5, 3-2 Big 12) had their way on the inside early, as their first six points, including a 4-0 lead, came from layups.
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly stepped up for the Mountaineers (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) early, as she tied the game at four with a three-pointer and made an and-one basket on the next possession. She had six of the Mountaineers’ first nine points.
The Mountaineers went on a 5:13 scoring drought in the first quarter where they missed nine straight field goals. Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith ended the drought with a three-pointer to put the Mountaineers back in front at 12-10 with 34 seconds left in the quarter.
Texas Tech was a perfect 5-5 on two-point shots in the first quarter but was 0-6 from beyond the arc.
WVU started the second quarter with a 7-0 run that lasted the first 4:20 of the quarter to go take a 19-10 lead. Texas Tech’s Ella Tofaeono ended the run with an inside score.
Tofaeono kept the pressure on from the inside, scoring the next four points for the Lady Raiders to start a run that ended at 7-0.
Quinerly led the Mountaineers in scoring in the first half with 10. Smith and Kylee Blacksten were right behind with six. The Only other Mountaineer to score in the first half was Jayla Hemingway with three.
Tofaeono led the Lady Raiders with eight points on a perfect 4-4 from the field.
After scoring the first two points of the third quarter, WVU went on a 5:36 scoring drought that included a 9-0 run.
Texas Tech took its first lead of the second half with a layup from Bre’Amber Scott to go up 28-27.
Smith was able to tie the game up at 30 from the free-throw line but was shortly followed by a layup from Texas Tech’s Tatum Veitenheimer.
Hemingway had a chance to put the mountaineers back in front on an and-one shot but missed the free throw. The Mountaineers found the lead when Smith cut through the defense on a fast break and finished at the rim to make the score 34-32.
Smith extended the lead to four with a jumper that put the Mountaineers up 36-32 to round out the third quarter.
Sarah Bates got her first points of the game with a three-pointer to open up the fourth quarter. Texas Tech answered with two layups from Kilah Freelon and was shortly followed by a three-pointer from Smith to make the score 42-38.
The Mountaineers came alive from beyond the arc in the fourth with a 4-6 start. A three from Hemingway put the Mountaineers up by 12, the largest lead of the game thus far.
The Lady Raiders battled their way back into it in the last minute with a five-point swing. An off-ball foul on a three-pointer resulted in Texas Tech maintaining possession and scoring a layup. The score moved to 57-61.
WVU was able to win the game from the free throw line as Texas Tech went scoreless the rest of the way.
Hemingway led the Mountaineers in scoring and rebounds with 18 and 10 for a double-double. Quinerly also finished with a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mountaineers will be back in on Saturday, Jan. 28 as they will travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.