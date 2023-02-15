The West Virginia women’s basketball team beat Kansas on Wednesday night at the Coliseum, snapping a three-game losing streak against the Jayhawks.
The first score of the game came from the Jayhawks with a three-point jumper by senior guard Zakiyah Franklin. Kansas took a 7-0 lead before the Mountaineers got on the board.
Back-to-back three-point shots by redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson and fifth-year senior Madisen Smith gave the Mountaineers six points, closing the gap on the Jayhawks by just one point.
Smith hit her second three-point field goal with three minutes remaining in the first quarter, bringing the score to 12-11 with the Mountaineers trailing.
Another set of consecutive three-point field goals by fifth-year guard Sarah Bates and Watson gave West Virginia its first lead of the game with under a minute left in the quarter.
With the back-to-back jumpers, the Mountaineers went on an 11-0 run, ending the quarter up 17-14 on the Jayhawks.
A layup by Watson started the second quarter for the Mountaineers, followed by a second layup, making her the first Mountaineer to reach double-digits on the night.
With 4:43 remaining in the half, Smith sank a three-point field goal to mark her 400th made field goal of her career.
The Mountaineers took a 10-point lead with four minutes remaining before the buzzer, their largest of the game.
Kansas’ Franklin contributed four points to put the Jayhawks back in the game nearing the end of the half.
To end the second quarter, redshirt sophomore forward Isis Beh hit her first three-pointer of the season, putting the Mountaineers up 36-29 at the buzzer.
In the first half, West Virginia shot 46.9% with 14 points coming off the bench and 16 points off turnovers.
At the start of the second half, the Jayhawks had their tenth turnover of the game.
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly earned her first point of the night at the free throw line 1:18 into the half.
The first made field goal in the third quarter came from Smith, followed by a three-point field goal by Watson. With five minutes to go in the quarter, West Virginia led 42-35.
Smith hit her fourth three-point jumper with 2:57 left in the quarter. The fifth-year hit four milestones on the night, earning 300 career rebounds, 400 career field goals, 500 career assists and 130 career starts.
Smith’s momentum continued as she hit a buzzer-beater three-point jumper to put West Virginia up 50-43 to end the third quarter.
Bates got the Mountaineers started in the fourth quarter, contributing four points from a fast-break layup and a two-point jumper.
A three-pointer by Quinerly gave the Mountaineers an eight-point lead with just over five minutes remaining in the game. The field goal was West Virginia’s 11th of the night, its highest number of three-pointers in a game this season.
In the final minute of the game, Kansas closed the gap and trailed by just two points. Despite the Jayhawks’ comeback, the Mountaineers held on, defeating Kansas 62-60.
Smith led West Virginia in points with 17 points followed by Watson with 14. Beh led in rebounds with seven, her career high.
The Mountaineers take on their next matchup on Sunday, Feb. 19, against Texas. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.