The West Virginia women’s basketball team heads to Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday looking to pick up its fourth conference win under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
The Mountaineers enter the game 11-4 and 3-2 in conference play, while the Jayhawks enter their home court with a 12-4 overall record and 3-2 in conference play.
West Virginia comes off of an upset over No. 18 Baylor, its third win in a row against Big 12 opponents.
West Virginia’s offense dominated in the recent matchup against the Bears with four Mountaineers scoring double digits and Jayla Hemingway earning a double-double.
Mountaineers JJ Quinerly and Madisen Smith lead the Mountaineers in points per game, with sophomore Quinerly leading with 13.3 and fifth-year senior Smith averaging 13.1.
Senior guard Jayla Hemingway leads West Virginia in rebounds, averaging 6.1 per game.
Entering the game, West Virginia holds a three-game winning streak over Kansas State, TCU and Baylor. A win over Kansas would give Plitzuweit’s squad momentum to end their January play with key wins over conference opponents Texas Tech and TCU.
The Jayhawks enter Wednesday night’s game with a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to Oklahoma by six points.
Kansas is led in points by senior center Taiyanna Jackson, averaging 15.1 points per game. Jackson also leads the team in rebounds, averaging 12.3 per game.
West Virginia and Kansas have similar résumés on both sides of the ball, with the Jayhawks averaging just 6.4 more points per game than the Mountaineers.
Despite Kansas outscoring West Virginia per game, the Mountaineers lead beyond the arch averaging 6.5 three-pointers per game in comparison to the Jayhawks’ 5.3. Smith leads West Virginia in three-point field goals, totaling 38 on the season, and will be a crucial aspect to the Mountaineers’ offensive scheme in Lawrence.
Head coach Plitzuweit looks to continue the success of her Mountaineer tenure with her second conference road victory at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
The game will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.