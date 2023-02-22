The West Virginia women’s basketball team suffered a brutal loss against the Texas Tech Red Raiders Wednesday night, losing 69-68 in the last moments at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
The Mountaineers (17-9, 8-7 Big 12) jumped out to an early lead but let the Red Raiders (16-12, 4-11 Big 12) back into the game. WVU could not close the deal in overtime, as its tournament hopes fell into further doubt.
At the end of the first quarter, WVU led Texas Tech 21-13.
Senior Jayla Hemingway led the Mountaineers in the first quarter with eight points on 3-6 shooting. Notably, only two points were scored by the Red Raider lineup through the first 10 minutes.
The second quarter was also good for the Mountaineers, as a 13-8 quarter extended their lead to 34-21.
Hemingway still led the team in scoring after 20 minutes, scoring 12 points on 4-8 shooting. Rhyle McKinney came off the bench to lead the Red Raiders with six points on 2-3 shooting.
However, the third quarter wasn’t as kind to West Virginia, as Texas Tech outscored WVU 15-5 to make the score 39-36 at the end of the third. And briefly into the fourth quarter, TTU took a 40-39 lead. But the Mountaineers fought back, regaining the lead.
The game went back and forth for the rest of the game with several lead changes and ties, and neither team could make its final shot of the fourth quarter, as they were both tied at 53-53 heading into overtime.
Overtime was also back and forth. A Tavy Diggs two-point shot with 10 seconds left in the first period tied it up at 60-60, and the game went to a second overtime after Texas Tech failed to get a shot off.
The second overtime was the same, but within the last minute the Mountaineers pulled away to lead 68-64. However, the Mountaineers fouled McKinney on a three-point attempt, sending her to the line where she made the score 68-67. Disaster struck for the Mountaineers as a loose ball led to a TTU possession.
The inbound went straight to two Mountaineers, but the ball was thrown right to Texas Tech’s McKinney. McKinney made a go-ahead layup with just three seconds left, giving Texas Tech the win after WVU could not make a basket as time expired.
Sophomore shooting guard JJ Quinerly was the star of the night for the Mountaineers, contributing both offensively and defensively. She scored 21 points and had two clutch steals.
Hemingway also was a huge help to WVU, scoring 15 points with six rebounds. Fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith had a double-double, scoring 11 points and getting 10 rebounds.
Next up, the Mountaineers return home to take on the 15-12 (4-10 Big 12) Kansas State Wildcats on Feb. 25. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.