The West Virginia Mountaineer women’s basketball team suffered its second consecutive defeat after failing to overcome a poor first quarter. The team fell 93-68 against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
After winning five out of their last six games to go 5-2 in January, West Virginia (14-7, 5-5 Big 12) has lost its last two games to fall to .500 in the Big 12. Oklahoma (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) can move into first place in the conference if Kansas defeats Texas.
The first quarter did not go in WVU’s favor, as OU led 32-16 after 10 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith led the Mountaineers with six points, while Skylar Vann had nine points off the bench for the Sooners to begin the game.
The second quarter was better for West Virginia as it fought back after going down 46-17 at one point, but it was not nearly enough to overcome their 29-point deficit. Oklahoma outscored them 25-21 in the second 10 minutes, bringing the halftime score to 55-37.
The bright spot was JJ Quinerly, who scored 16 points on 6-10 shooting in the first half, while tying for the team lead in rebounds with three. No player had more than one assist.
Vann led Oklahoma in first-half scoring with 12 points, also having five rebounds and an assist.
In the third quarter, Oklahoma continued to pull away, as a 22-17 quarter gave them a 77-54 lead with 10 minutes to play. Quinerly continued to lead the Mountianeers in scoring, with 22 points after three quarters.
Oklahoma won all four quarters, with the fourth going 16-14 in their favor for a 93-68 win over West Virginia.
Despite the loss, the WVU backcourt was praised by Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk.
“West Virginia’s so good, they’ve got two of the best guards in JJ Quinerly and Madisen Smith,” Baranczyk said. “I think they’re two of the best in our league.”
And indeed, the backcourt was the lone bright spot for West Virginia. Quinerly led the team in scoring, as she scored 24 points on 9-16 shooting to go along with a tie for the team lead in rebounds with five.
Smith also excelled, scoring 19 points on 6-12 shooting, including 5-7 from beyond the three-point line. Besides those two, no Mountaineers scored more than five points.
WVU struggled to move the ball, only mustering six assists to 19 turnovers. OU also dominated on the glass, out-rebounding the Mountaineers 41-26.
The Mountaineers will stay in the Sooner State ahead of their next game, which will be against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Tip-off from Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater is set for 7 p.m. with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.