The West Virginia women’s basketball team upset No. 18 Baylor 74-65 on its home court at the Coliseum in a Big 12 battle on Sunday afternoon.
The Baylor Bears suffered their first defeat in history of playing in Morgantown, as they were previously 10-0 at the Coliseum.
The Mountaineers were first on the board with a three-point field goal by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly.
Baylor responded with a jumper of its own, but West Virginia forward Kylee Blacksten answered with a three-pointer from the top of the arc, giving the Mountaineers more opening momentum.
West Virginia’s first three baskets came from made three-point shots, with another coming from senior guard Jayla Hemmingway.
Just four minutes into the first quarter, Quinerly picked up her second foul and did not see the floor until the third quarter.
West Virginia went on an 8-0 run late in the first quarter, with points off of two three-pointers and a fast-break layup. At the first buzzer, the Mountaineers led 23-14 with 15 points off of three-point field goals.
While the Mountaineers controlled the game early, the Bears closed the gap in the second quarter with a 16-1 scoring run.
Junior guard Sarah Andrews led Baylor in the second quarter with seven points.
Baylor took its first lead of the contest with 0:31 remaining in the half, heading into the locker room up 34-33 on West Virginia. The Bears outscored the Mountaineers 20-10 in the second quarter.
The Bears’ momentum continued in the second half as they continued their scoring run with four unanswered points. A layup by Smith stopped Baylor’s run and ended the Mountaineers’ streak of 10 straight misses.
After trailing by 10 points with 6:43 left in the quarter, Quinerly put the Mountaineers back in the game by contributing four points to the Mountaineers’ 8-0 run.
A three-point field goal by Smith gave West Virginia its first lead of the second half with 1:33 left in the third quarter.
At the buzzer, West Virginia rallied back from a 10-point deficit and the score was even at 57-57 heading into the final 10 minutes.
The first score of the fourth quarter came from guard Hemmingway off a turnover by the Bears. At the end of the matchup, Hemingway earned a double-double, with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
With 5:09 remaining in the game, Blacksten hit a three-pointer off a fast break to put the Mountaineers up 66-59.
The Mountaineers continued to dominate defensively until the buzzer and the Bears could not make a comeback, marking West Virginia's first win at the Coliseum in matchup history.
Four Mountaineers scored double digits in the game – Smith and Quinerly each with 17, Blacksten with 16 and Hemmingway with 15 points.
The win puts West Virginia at 12-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play, while Plitzuweit extends her conference winning streak to three.
The Mountaineers are set to take on their next Big 12 matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 18, against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.