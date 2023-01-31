After coming off a road-win against TCU on Saturday, the West Virginia women’s basketball team will host No. 24 Texas on Wednesday night at the Coliseum.
The game celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day as well as 50 years of Title IX.
The Mountaineers come into the game with an overall record of 14-5 and a conference record of 5-3. The Longhorns come to Morgantown 16-6 and 7-2 in the Big 12.
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly led West Virginia in its previous victory against TCU, scoring 23 points in the contest. She leads the Mountaineers in points, averaging 13.9 per game.
Following Quinerly’s third 20-point performance of the year against the Horned Frogs, head coach Dawn Plitzuweit described her as a “stabilizing force” on offense.
Fifth-year guard Madison Smith has also been a contributing factor to West Virginia’s success, despite not playing in the Mountaineers’ last matchup. The guard averages 12.9 points per game and leads the team in three-point field goals with 41 on the season.
Senior guard Jayla Hemmingway also averages double-digit points per game with 10.2.
While West Virginia averages 67.4 points per game, Texas averages 77.0. Five Longhorns average over 10 points per game, led by guard Shaylee Gonzalez, averaging 12.2 points per game.
Despite the Longhorns outscoring the Mountaineers so far this season, West Virginia averages more shots from behind the arc with 6.5 three-pointers per game compared to the Longhorns’ 4.3.
Leading in rebounds for West Virginia is Hemmingway, averaging 6.1 per game. So far in conference play, Hemingway has contributed 58 rebounds for the Mountaineers.
Texas’ leading rebounders are junior forward Khadija Faye and freshman forward Amina Muhammad, each averaging 5.4 per game.
While the Mountaineers have been successful defensively in their recent conference matchups, Plitzuweit said they need to “take better care of the basketball” on offense, following a close game with TCU.
The return of Smith to the floor on Wednesday could help the Mountaineers in their offensive efforts. So far, however, there have been no statements made regarding her status against Texas.
Plitzuweit’s team enters Wednesday night’s game with a two-game winning streak with victories over Texas Tech and TCU. The matchup against Texas marks the first time Plitzuweit has faced the Longhorns as a head coach.
Texas head coach Vic Schaefer enters with a three-game winning streak, looking for his third win against WVU in his Texas coaching tenure.
Texas leads the all-time series 15-10. The last time the two teams met in 2022, the Longhorns topped off the Mountaineers 57-58.
On Wednesday night, Plitzuweit and her team look to get their first win over Texas since 2021.
The game is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the WVU Coliseum. The Big 12 matchup will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the Mountaineer Sports Network.