The WVU women’s basketball team will attempt to defend home court for the second straight game when the Kansas Jayhawks come to Morgantown this Wednesday.
West Virginia (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) enters Wednesday in another important game, as it looks to continue chances of getting a high seed in the Big 12 tournament and a bid in the NCAA Tournament.
Last time out against Kansas (16-7, 6-6 Big 12), WVU led the Jayhawks through three quarters but collapsed in the fourth, giving KU a victory in Lawrence.
Offensively, West Virginia has 67.1 points per game this season, and has been led by sophomore guard J.J. Quinerly and senior guard Madisen Smith. The two together have been the heart and soul of WVU’s offensive attack, as well as on defense.
Senior guard Jayla Hemingway has stepped up for the Mountaineers in some parts of the season as well.
Hemingway has the team lead for rebounds, with 5.8. Redshirt sophomore Isis Beh and Quinerly are tied with 0.4 blocks per game.
Kansas’ Tayianna Jackson poses a threat on offense for KU, and will be someone WVU has to be weary of while on defense. The East Chicago, Indiana native is averaging 15.7 points per game this year, and is the leader of the Jayhawks offense.
KU has split its last four games, losing to Baylor and Texas, but defeating TCU and Texas Tech. With a win over West Virginia on Wednesday, the Jayhawks would be on a three-game winning streak.
WVU is coming off a win against Iowa State, a game it won in Morgantown, 73-60.
“I thought our young ladies showed a lot of toughness,” head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said, referring to the win against the Cyclones on Saturday night. “We were fortunate to come out on top, and we had a great crowd.”
Plitzuweit also talked about how her team got better in the second half defensively, and how defense can be a difference maker.
“We did a better job defending, honestly [in the second half]. We’ve had stretches where we don’t score as efficiently, but the reality is that those are stretches where your defense has to carry,” Plitzuweit said.
The Mountaineers’ win against Iowa State snapped a three-game losing streak. WVU lost to Texas, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State during that span, losing all of the games by double digits. They lost to Texas by 13 points, Oklahoma by 25, and to Oklahoma State by 11.
WVU and Kansas will do battle on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be played at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.