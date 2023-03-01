The West Virginia women’s basketball team picked up a crucial win Wednesday night, defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls 71-67 in the regular season home finale at the Coliseum in Morgantown.
West Virginia (18-10, 9-8 Big 12) trailed at halftime, but a big third quarter led them past the third-placed Oklahoma State (20-9, 10-7 Big 12) to a win.
As ESPN currently projects coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team as the second team out in the field of 68, this win goes a long way towards helping the Mountaineers make the NCAA Tournament in her first year at the helm.
The first quarter was a good start to the game for WVU, as an 11-4 run over the last 4:39 of the quarter gave the team a 22-18 lead after the first 10 minutes.
The second quarter was not as kind to the Mountaineers. Despite leading 28-24 with 4:28 left in the first half, the Cowgirls reeled off 14 points while only allowing four points the rest of the half to win the quarter 20-10 and take a 38-32 lead into halftime.
West Virginia entered the second half off a poor end to the first, but would not let it deter them.
The Mountaineers came out of the gate red-hot, rattling off 11 consecutive points in three minutes to take a 43-38 lead. While Oklahoma State did regain the lead during the third quarter, WVU gained it back, eventually leading 56-51 after 30 minutes, having outscored their opponents 24-13 in the third.
While the Cowgirls kept it close, it was never too close in the fourth quarter, as they only made it a one-possession game once in the final eight minutes of the game. In the end, West Virginia won their final home game of the regular season 71-67.
Madisen Smith went off in her final regular season game at the Coliseum after five years in Morgantown, as the point guard shot 8-14 to score a team-leading 22 points.
Her backcourt partner, sophomore shooting guard JJ Quinerly also contributed with 15 points and led the Mountaineers with six rebounds. Sophomore Isis Beh helped off the bench, scoring 10 points and getting five rebounds.
The Mountaineers wrap up their regular season on the road, as they have a chance to tie fourth-place Baylor in the standings on Saturday. Tip-off from the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas is set for 6 p.m., with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.