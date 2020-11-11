With Wednesday marking the beginning of the early signing period, West Virginia head women’s basketball coach Mike Carey has officially added four new recruits to the team for the 2021-22 season.
Carey’s recruiting class for next season ranks No. 24 by ESPN Hoopgurlz and No. 13 by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report.
Messiah Hunter, Ja’Naiya “JJ” Quinerly, Wynter Rogers and Emma Shumate all signed their letters of intent to join Carey in Morgantown. Carey was excited to get these headline recruits to sign with the program in preparation for next season.
“I am thrilled that Emma, JJ, Messiah and Wynter are joining our program,” Carey said in a statement. “They are all high-level players that are skilled, tough and extremely competitive. They make our roster better, and all four have bright futures. I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together. This is a great day for our program.”
Hunter is a forward from Hopewell, Virginia where she plays at TPLS Christian Academy. Hunter is rated as four-star prospect by Prospects Nation and is ranked No. 81 nationally and No. 33 as a guard by ESPN Hoopgurlz.
In her only season at TPLS so far, Hunter averaged 18 points per game, 4.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 blocks. She was named MVP of the Rose Classic and earned NACA First-Team honors.
Quinerly is a guard from Norfolk, Virginia where she plays at Lake Taylor High School. Qunierly is ranked as the No. 42 player nationally by All-Star Girls Report and No. 54 nationally by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. In her high school career, Quinerly averages 17.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and nine assists per game.
Rogers is a guard from Little Rock, Arkansas where she is ranked No. 106 nationally by College Girls Basketball Report while playing at Little Rock Christian Academy. In high school, Rogers averages 19 points, 10.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. In her sophomore season, Rogers was named the tournament MVP while leading her team to a 5A Arkansas State Championship.
Shumate comes from Dresden, Ohio ranked as the No. 23 guard and No. 59 player nationally by ESPN Hoopgurlz. In 2020, Shumate was named to the Ohio All-State Capital Conference and District II First teams. She was also named the OCC Player of the Year.
The 2020-21 season kicks off on Nov. 27 for the Mountaineers against Fresno State in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.