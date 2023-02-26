The West Virginia women’s basketball team bounced back on Saturday with a 67-58 win over Kansas State. Fifth-year senior Madisen Smith led the charge with a 20-point performance in her final career game at the Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (17-10, 8-8 Big 12) got off to a nice start with a three-pointer by Kyah Watson. Kansas State (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) got on the board with a layup, but a Smith three-pointer immediately followed to make it 6-2 WVU.
The Wildcats brought the score within one at 9-10, but the Mountaineers responded with a 14-0 run that went into the second quarter.
Kansas State picked up the pace in the second quarter, scoring 16 points on 7-13 shooting. WVU’s offense slowed down in the quarter, but the team still took a 38-25 to the locker room.
Smith scored eight of her 20 in the first half to lead the team. Watson and Jayla Hemingway were right behind her with seven apiece.
The Wildcats clawed their way back into the game in the third quarter. Smith scored the first five points of the second half, but a scoring drought that lasted 8:05 allowed Kansas State to go on a 15-0 run.
Smith made a jumper from the paint to make the score 45-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Kansas State was able to tie the game up at 45 apiece with a three-pointer by Jaelyn Glenn. The Mountaineers never lost the lead as they went on a 10-0 run to make the score 60-47 with 3:26 remaining in the game.
WVU was able to hold off the Wildcats for a 67-58 victory.
Fifth-year seniors Danni Nichols and Sarah Bates were also honored on senior night with Smith. Bates finished with three points and Nichols had two.
The Mountaineers will play again at Oklahoma State on March 1 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.