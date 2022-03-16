West Virginia head coach Mike Carey yells out instructions to his team during West Virginia's game against Kansas State in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 12, 2021.

 Photo by Scott D. Weaver/ Big 12 Conference

Head coach Mike Carey for the West Virginia women's basketball team has decided to retire on Wednesday after 21 seasons of coaching for the team and 447 wins.

The official announcement came from the WVU Athletic Department on Wednesday.

"I want to thank all of my current and former players and staff for 21 great years at West Virginia University," Carey said in his official announcement Wednesday. "I also want to thank the state of West Virginia and our incredible fans. The support and loyalty throughout my tenure, through both highs and lows, makes me proud to be from this state."

"It has been a privilege to lead this program, but I believe this is the right time in my life to turn the program over to someone else," Carey said.

Carey has lead the Mountaineers for 21 seasons, and along with 447 career wins, he has cracked the NCAA tournament 10 times over his tenure.

Carey has achieved one conference championship in the Big 12 conference over that span, with a total of nine finishes of fifth or better in the final conference standings.

In 2004 and 2010, Carey was also named the Big East Coach of the Year while coaching for West Virginia.

Mike Casazza of 247Sports announced the news as well on Wednesday before the official announcement.