Head coach Mike Carey for the West Virginia women's basketball team has decided to retire on Wednesday after 21 seasons of coaching for the team and 447 wins.
The official announcement announcement came from the WVU Athletic Department on Wednesday.
After 21 seasons and 447 wins, @CoachMikeCarey has announced his retirementThank you, Coach Carey, for all you have done for West Virginia University and Mountaineer Nation! We wish you all the best in your retirement 💛💙🏀📰 https://t.co/eQvUSG4gos#HailWV pic.twitter.com/wF9EFflMEO— WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) March 16, 2022
"I want to thank all of my current and former players and staff for 21 great years at West Virginia University," Carey said in his official announcement Wednesday. "I also want to thank the state of West Virginia and our incredible fans. The support and loyalty throughout my tenure, through both highs and lows, makes me proud to be from this state."
"It has been a privilege to lead this program, but I believe this is the right time in my life to turn the program over to someone else," Carey said.
Carey has lead the Mountaineers for 21 seasons, and along with 447 career wins, he has cracked the NCAA tournament 10 times over his tenure.
Carey has achieved one conference championship in the Big 12 conference over that span, with a total of nine finishes of fifth or better in the final conference standings.
In 2004 and 2010, Carey was also named the Big East Coach of the Year while coaching for West Virginia.
Mike Casazza of 247Sports announced the news as well on Wednesday before the official announcement.
BREAKING: #WVU women's basketball coach Mike Carey will retire, multiple sources told @EerSportsDotCom Wednesday.Carey has been in charge for 21 seasons and 447 wins. 🆓️🔗 https://t.co/CP6KiZUmWS pic.twitter.com/DLz7AJLSAd— Mike Casazza (@mikecasazza) March 16, 2022