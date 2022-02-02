Without KK Deans, the West Virginia offense did not miss a beat, shooting 41.4% from the field in their 70-62 win over TCU on Wednesday evening.
After it was announced on Tuesday that Deans; West Virginia's (11-8, 4-5 Big 12) leading scorer, would be out for the remainder of the season due to injury, it meant someone would have to step up for the Mountaineers.
Freshman JJ Quinerly was thrust into the starting lineup for the Mountaineers. Quinerly scored 16 points, going 5-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. In addition, Madisen Smith scored a season-high 18 points, including going 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
West Virginia got things going offensively in the first quarter, with Esmery Martinez knocking in a three-pointer, followed by the Mountaineers going on a 9-0 run to go up 12-7, just about halfway through the first. The Mountaineers would take a 20-15 lead into the second quarter, after they were able to shoot just under 50% in the opening 10 minutes.
In the second quarter, West Virginia’s depth was on full display. The Mountaineers had six players score points, while they shot a combined 6-for-12 from the field, and went 4-of-5 from the free throw line. TCU was able to hang with the Mountaineers in the second quarter, thanks in large part to TCU’s bench scoring 12 of their 16 second quarter points, but West Virginia took a six-point lead into the locker room.
In the second half, West Virginia found their success off their defense.
In the third quarter, the Mountaineers forced six TCU turnovers, while turning that into eight points. The Mountaineers went on a 12-6 run to close the quarter, with Smith hitting a three-pointer, followed by a pair of layups for the Mountaineers, as they took a 11-point lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Niblack and Smith proved to be valuable for West Virginia. The duo combined to score 15 of West Virginia’s 17 points. Smith was able to score five of her seven points at the free throw line, while Quinerly went 2-for-3 from the field, while missing only one free throw in the fourth quarter.
The pair came up clutch in the end, making eight combined free throws in the final 1:09 of the game. The rest of the Mountaineer offense was non-existent, as West Virginia did not record a field goal for the final 4:42 of the game. West Virginia forced 20 TCU turnovers on the evening, with seven of them coming in the fourth quarter.
West Virginia, now winners in three of their last four games, will look to continue to find their stride as they face No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday.