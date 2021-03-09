The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Conference Tournament field is set and scheduled to begin on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Baylor Lady Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers will enter the tournament as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively. Baylor will await the winner of No. 8 seed TCU vs. No. 9 seed Kansas game which is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
West Virginia will face the winner of No. 7 seed Texas Tech vs. No. 10 seed Kansas State. That matchup is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.
No. 4 seed Iowa State and No. 5 seed Texas will kick things off on Friday at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN+. That game will be followed by Baylor's quarterfinal matchup at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
West Virginia's quarterfinal game is set for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off on ESPN+. No. 3 seed Oklahoma State will play No. 6 seed Oklahoma at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ to wrap-up the quarterfinals on Friday.
Baylor is the reigning Big 12 Conference Tournament champion from 2019 as it also won another regular season title this season to clinch the No. 1 seed.
In 2019, WVU was the No. 4 seed and lost in the quarterfinal round against Kansas State, 72-59.