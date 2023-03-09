The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be underway this week from March 9-12 in Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.
Texas enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed after tying Oklahoma in the regular season, with both teams finishing with a 14-4 record.
With Oklahoma at No. 2, Iowa State follows with the No. 3 seed and Oklahoma State enters the tournament at No. 4.
West Virginia earned the No. 5 spot after a 10-8 regular season conference record. With a fifth-place finish, the Mountaineers do not play on day one of the tournament but face off in the quarterfinals against No. 4 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on March 10.
The Mountaineers and the Cowgirls split their regular season matchups, each with one win.
In their last matchup, fifth-year guard Madison Smith led West Virginia with 22 points. The guard averages 14.0 points per game, a crucial component of the Mountaineers’ offense this season.
Two games will be played on day one of competition; No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 9 Kansas State will face off at 5 p.m., followed by game two of No. 7 Kansas versus No. 10 TCU.
Texas Tech comes to Kansas City with a 6-12 conference record, just one more win than Kansas State. In the regular season, the Red Raiders won both matchups by double digits, but a competitive game is likely to happen as both teams average similar points per game.
TCU enters the tournament with just one conference win in the regular season, while Kansas split its regular season 9-9 in the Big 12. Despite Kansas taking both games over TCU in the regular season, an upset could occur if the Horned Frogs break the Jayhawks’ defense and limit turnovers.
While West Virginia’s game starts day two of competition, Texas will play the winner of game one at 1:30.
As the No.1 seed, Texas has the top-ranked defense in the Big 12 and the fourth-ranked offense. The top offense in the Big 12 comes from Oklahoma, who is set to play the winner of the Kansas-TCU matchup in the quarterfinals.
Day two of the tournament concludes with a matchup between No. 3 Iowa State and No. 6 Baylor. The teams split their regular season matchups each with one win, but the Cyclones enter with just one more conference win than the Bears.
Following the first two days of the tournament, the semifinal games will be played on Saturday, March 11 at noon and 2:30 p.m.
The winners of those games will play in the championship on Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN2.