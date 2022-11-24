The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team is 4-0, as they once again won with ease, defeating the Central Michigan Chippewas 64-33 at Hard Rock Resort Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico.
The Mountaineers have won by their four games by a total of 124 points – an average margin of 31 points per game.
The game was never really close, as the Mountaineers led 16-6 after the end of the first quarter, and 36-18 at the end of the first half. Throughout the game, West Virginia held Central Michigan to just 12-for-54 (22.2%) shooting and 2-for-20 (10%) on three pointers.
WVU won the last two quarters 16-6 and 12-9, increasing their lead from 18 to 31 points to close out the game and defeat the Chippewas.
Continuing with a season-long trend, the Mountaineers once again forced quite a bit of turnovers, as they made Central Michigan turn the ball over 24 times, and also held them to only three assists, compared to their 18.
Scoring was distributed throughout the West Virginia's team, as only two players reached double digits in scoring.
The backcourt of fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly scored 12 and 10 points respectively, with Quinerly also getting six rebounds and five assists.
Sophomore Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers in assists and steals with six and five respectively, and senior Tavy Diggs came off the bench to lead West Virginia with eight rebounds in 15 minutes, as well as scoring eight points.
Watson and sophomore Isis Beh also collected one block each.
Overall, West Virginia shot 25-for-55 (45.5%) from the field, and 4-for-19 (21.1%) on three pointers while also scoring 10 points on free throw attempts.
The Mountaineers face their best opponent of the season tomorrow, as they stay in Cancún to face the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The game is set to tip off at 4 p.m., with the broadcast available on FloHoops.