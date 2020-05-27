Tynice Martin has been waived by the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Tuesday.
Martin, who played for the West Virginia women's basketball team from 2015-20, was selected by the Sparks in the third round of April's 2020 WNBA Draft.
Martin was one of two 2020 draft picks waived by the Sparks, who made the moves in order to finalize the team's 12-woman roster for the upcoming season.
With Martin's release, Bria Holmes is currently the only former Mountaineer on a WNBA roster. Holmes played at WVU from 2012-16.