The West Virginia women’s basketball team earned another non-conference win against James Madison on Sunday by a score of 85-54.
The Mountaineers (5-1) bounced back after a tough loss to Baylor in Big 12 play with an efficient offensive performance that saw five double-digit scorers. The leader was once again Kysre Gondrezick, who managed 15 points, while Kirsten Deans and Madisen Smith added 13 points each. Esmery Martinez posted another impressive triple double performance, pouring in 11 points to go along with 21 rebounds.
For James Madison (4-2), Brianna Tinsley and Peyton McDaniel led the way by scoring 14 points each. The Dukes struggled to get much going beyond them, though, and they shot a measly 31% from the field.
West Virginia snatched the game from the jump, scoring seven points off of four JMU turnovers to take a 24-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Mountaineers continued their dominance through the second quarter and into halftime, holding James Madison scoreless for the last 2:51 and taking a 50-24 lead at the break.
WVU’s Jasmine Carson was the story of the third quarter, dropping eight of her 10 points during that stage of the game. Her scoring helped propel the Mountaineers to a 70-34 lead going into the final quarter of the game.
In the fourth, James Madison added 20 points, with McDaniel scoring half of them. The Dukes also forced nine turnovers out of WVU, but it proved to be too little too late as the Mountaineers held on to a huge lead and closed it out.
Looking ahead, West Virginia travels to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State in Big 12 play on Dec. 18. That game will be available for viewing through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.