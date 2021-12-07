The West Virginia women’s basketball team broke a two-game losing streak, beating Charlotte 65-54 Tuesday evening at the WVU Coliseum.
In West Virginia’s (5-2) previous two games, the Mountaineers turned the ball over a combined 38 times. Despite turning the ball over 24 times against Charlotte (3-5), West Virginia’s defense was able to hold on late and secure the victory.
On Monday afternoon, head coach Mike Carey was unsure if he would be without his leading scorer, junior guard KK Deans, as she was dealing with a sprained ankle from the prior game.
Deans started, and had a strong second quarter and finished with 20 points to lead West Virginia over Charlotte.
Charlotte took command early in the game, leading 9-8 at the first official timeout. The 49ers limited the Mountaineers to only two made baskets in their first eight attempts.
WVU finished the first quarter ahead 15-13, with freshman guard JJ Quinerly scoring West Virginia’s final four points of the quarter.
West Virginia got off to a hot start in the second quarter. Deans made back-to-back three-pointers after a steal from Quinerly to put West Virginia ahead 28-17 and forced a 49ers timeout.
Charlotte’s defense held West Virginia scoreless over the last 2:27 of the second quarter and did not allow a field goal for the last 4:21 of the first half. The 49ers defense fueled Charlotte to a 7-1 run, going into the break with West Virginia leading 31-29.
The Mountaineers forced 11 first half turnovers, but turned the ball over 10 times themselves, which directly led to nine Charlotte points.
In the third quarter, West Virginia and Charlotte both struggled to score.
The Mountaineers scored 14 points, with 12 of them coming in the paint, while turning the ball over seven times in the quarter. West Virginia was not able to capitalize on Charlotte’s poor shooting in the third quarter (5-15) as West Virginia led by only six heading to the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, West Virginia led by as many as 11 but Charlotte was able to cut the lead down to six.
The West Virginia defense finished the game strong as it forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers, to close out the victory.
West Virginia returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 12, as the Mountaineers travel to face James Madison at 2 p.m.