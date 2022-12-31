The WVU women’s basketball team opened conference play on New Year’s Eve with a visit from Oklahoma. Oklahoma caught fire in the fourth quarter outscoring the Mountaineers 29-15 to take a 98-77 win.
It was a battle between Madisen Smith and redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa early. Both players did all of the scoring as Oklahoma took an early 8-5 lead.
The Sooners had early success from the three-point range, holding an 18-7 lead after threes from Robertson, Scott and two from Llanusa.
After a Plitzuweit timeout, Madisen Smith scored five consecutive points to cut the Sooner lead to six.
Oklahoma caught fire to end the first quarter as Taylor Robertson hit a deep three-pointer to beat the shot clock and give her team a 30-19 advantage. WVU went the last 3:37 of the quarter without a field goal.
Quinerly led the charge for the Mountaineers in the second quarter. She opened it up with a layup on the first possession. Quinerly and Smith had 18 of WVU’s first 21.
WVU cut the Sooner lead to four by the U5 timeout with a score of 36-40.
Llanusa was fouled on a three and made two of three free throws out of the timeout. Quinerly responded immediately by getting an and-one on the other end and connecting on the free throw.
WVU cut it to 41-42 late in the second quarter and Smith was fouled on a three-point shot. She hit all three, giving the Mountaineers their first lead of the day with 1:45 left in the first half.
Quinerly added on with another three-pointer and the Mountaineers took the game to halftime with a 47-44 lead. Quinerly led the Mountaineers in scoring with 21 points. Smith followed with 16. Llanusa led the Sooners with 18.
Oklahoma found their footing again to start the second half and took a 53-49 lead.
There were five lead changes before the U5 timeout in the third quarter. The Sooners held a 60-56 lead.
Oklahoma ended the third quarter with a seven-point advantage, 69-62. Llanusa led the effort for the Sooners with seven third-quarter points.
WVU gave up five points to immediately start the fourth quarter and trailed 62-74. Plitzuweit called her third timeout of the half in response.
Oklahoma had all the momentum going into the fourth U5 media timeout. They held their largest lead of the day, 88-72.
WVU failed to respond to the efforts of the Sooners in the fourth quarter, resulting in a final score of 77-98.
Oklahoma finished the game with three players in double-digit scoring. Llanusa led with 28. Williams finished with 24. Robertson went 6-10 from three to finish with 18.
Quinerly led the Mountaineers with 28 and Smith finished with 23.
The Mountaineers retake the court on Wednesday, Jan. 4, as they take on No. 15 Iowa State in Ames.