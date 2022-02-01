The WVU women’s basketball team suffered a major blow on Tuesday, after head coach Mike Carey announced that junior guard KK Deans will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury.
Deans has been the Mountaineers leading scorer this season, putting up 14.5 points per game during the 18 contests she has played in. She has scored 20 or more points three times, and has reached double-digits in scoring 15 times in the 18 games she has played this year.
Deans sustained the injury in the team’s most recent game, a loss to the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Jan. 29. The guard will be missed not only for her scoring prowess, but for the physical presence she brought on defense.
Coach Carey spoke about the impact Deans has on both sides of the floor following the loss to Baylor on Saturday.
“She guards the best player, and she’s our scorer,” he said. “It changes a lot [losing her].”
With Deans out for the foreseeable future, WVU (10-8, 3-5 Big 12) will have their work cut out for them down the stretch with a gauntlet of highly ranked Big 12 opponents.
The West Virginia women’s hoops will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 2 when they travel to face TCU. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.