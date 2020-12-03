The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to start its homestand when it hosts the North Alabama Lions on Thursday.
The Mountaineers, coming off of two wins to open their season in Las Vegas, will look to continue their hot start for the first time at the Coliseum this season. The matchup against the Lions will be West Virginia’s first-ever meeting with the 2019-20 runners-up from the Atlantic Sun.
Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the way for West Virginia in the season-opening invitational, scoring 23 points in the win against Fresno State and 22 points in the victory against LSU. Gondrezick has been a sharpshooter from three-point range in her career and she has flashed her talents early this season. Through two games, Gondrezick is 8-for-14 (57%) from behind the arc.
Following a stellar freshman campaign, sophomore forward Esmery Martinez began her 2020 season with a double-double against Fresno State. Against the Bulldogs, Martinez scored 14 points and snagged 15 rebounds. Both totals were just one shy of her career-high numbers.
Kirsten Deans and Madisen Smith will also look to continue their solid contributions, adding 25 and 21 points respectively for the team in their two dominating wins. Jayla Hemingway has made her presence felt with 11 points in 30 minutes of action thus far.
For North Alabama, their three losses have come against Austin Peay, Missouri, and Purdue. Guard Jaila Roberts runs the offense for the Lions, averaging 17 points per game and seven rebounds per game, while guard Jaida Bond leads the team in minutes with 19 per game.
Per WVU’s recent announcement, fans will not be allowed to attend home games in December. However this game will be streamed on Big 12 Now through ESPN+. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.