The No. 21 West Virginia women’s basketball team will travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, looking to extend their win streak to 10 games.
The Mountaineers (14-2, 8-2 Big 12) rolled past the Longhorns (13-4, 7-3 Big 12) in their first matchup in Morgantown on Jan. 9, 92-58.
In the first game between the two, Kysre Gondrezick had another great performance, finishing with 24 points on 10-of-23 shooting. The redshirt senior guard dished out five assists against the Longhorns.
Esmery Martinez also had a great scoring night, recording 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Martinez also pulled down 10 rebounds to add another double-double to her season total.
WVU was able to contain future-WNBA lottery Charli Collier. Collier only scored five points against West Virginia, as she dealt with foul trouble all game, leading up to her exit after the fifth foul.
Since the first meeting, Texas has gone 5-2 in its past seven games including two-straight victories against Texas Tech and then Oklahoma on Wednesday. Recently against Oklahoma, the Longhorns utilized a strong scoring performance that was propelled by Collier. As a team, Texas shot 48% from field goal range.
Against the Sooners, Collier scored 32 points on 14-of-18 shooting. The junior center also had 15 rebounds.
Recently for West Virginia, the Mountaineers didn't have the strongest shooting performance against Iowa State on Wednesday, but they were still able to finish off with a victory. As a team, WVU shot 39% from the floor and 6-of-19 (32%) from behind the arc.
Gondrezick had another electrifying performance as she played all 40 minutes and scored a team-leading 24 points. Madisen Smith was fantastic as well, as she scored 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor in 36 minutes.
West Virginia is set to tip-off against Texas at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on the Longhorn Network.